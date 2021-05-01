Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flex by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

FLEX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

