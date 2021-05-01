Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 275 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB opened at $172.71 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

