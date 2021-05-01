Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 64 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $335.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.