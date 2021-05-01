800 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

