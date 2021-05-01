Morgan Stanley Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
