Morgan Stanley Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

