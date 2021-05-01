AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.