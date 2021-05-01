Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

