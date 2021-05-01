Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $51.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.70 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

