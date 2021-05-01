D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

DHI stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

