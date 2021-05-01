Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fabrinet by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

