Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $28.18 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

