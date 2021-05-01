Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.40 on Friday. Morphic has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,166. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

