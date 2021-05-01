Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
YTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
