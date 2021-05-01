Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

