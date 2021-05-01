Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VIGI opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $86.09.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.