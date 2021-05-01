Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.