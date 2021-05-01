$0.41 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Leggett & Platt also reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of LEG opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.