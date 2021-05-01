First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RFDI opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $69.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

