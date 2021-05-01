Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

