Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $7,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

