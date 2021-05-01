Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

DAC stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

