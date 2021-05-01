Ares Management Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by 41.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ARES opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

