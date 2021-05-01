Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million to $650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.86 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

