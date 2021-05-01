Homeros (HMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.28 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.