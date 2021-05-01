BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGCP stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

