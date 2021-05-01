Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Snap by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,244,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,346,000 after buying an additional 1,085,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

