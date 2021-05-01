iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 571.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

