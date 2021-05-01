Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000.

Shares of JSMD opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

