Bfsg LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 192,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

