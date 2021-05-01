Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 398,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

