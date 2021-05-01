Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

