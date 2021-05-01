Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of HST opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

