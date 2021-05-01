Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

