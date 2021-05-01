Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

