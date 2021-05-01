Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

