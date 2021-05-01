Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $258,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

