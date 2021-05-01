Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

