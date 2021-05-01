Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

