2,017 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

