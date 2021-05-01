Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 5,884 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 48.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 318,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,689,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 754,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

