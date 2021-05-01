Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHR stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

