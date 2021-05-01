SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of SPXC opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

