Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

NYSE:EFX opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.64 and a 12-month high of $234.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

