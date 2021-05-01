Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $950.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 17457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.60 million and a P/E ratio of 101.55.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

