Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 8%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 25,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 386,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Get Methanex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Methanex by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.