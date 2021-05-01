The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 277360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

