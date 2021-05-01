Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

PSN stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsons by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

