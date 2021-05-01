Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 379,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,379,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

