Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.