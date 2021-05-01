Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.22 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

