China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%.

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

